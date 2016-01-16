I Have Infertility. Here's What I Wish My Pregnant Friends Knew

I'm not surprised, though. I was very available to everyone before I started trying to have a baby, and I have purposely tried to remain available — despite how difficult it can be at times to hear the news, see the photos, answer the questions, and buy a baby gift from a registry. I know I am a great obstetrician, and I know my friends trust my knowledge. I'm proud of that.

There is really no escape for me, though. I am surrounded by pregnant bellies every day.

I knew early on that if I let my infertility consume me, I might lose my passion for a job that I love. I may ruin the relationship with my husband whom I cherish. I may lose friends who are going through the next phases of their lives and who recognize that they have something that I desperately want.

I have already lost so much through infertility — but I refuse to lose everything. I refuse to let my infertility redefine who I am.

I realize that my friends might be hesitant to tell me their baby news or might even feel some guilt when the words leave their mouths. I sense it. I can hear it in their voices and see it in their faces. That sometimes makes the moment awkward, especially when they're so excited and then realize that they just told someone with infertility that they are expecting.

Everyone struggling with infertility handles it their own way. Some people may not feel the way I do or handle it the way I’ve handled it. I think it’s important, though, for anyone who is struggling to let those close to them know how they really feel. So for those wondering how I might feel when you tell me you’re pregnant, here's what I want you to know: