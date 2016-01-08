Fully Raw Kristina's Ridiculously Good Kale Salad
Kristina's FullyRaw website and YouTube channel is a go-to resource for colorful, flavor-packed raw vegan recipes, so we jumped at the chance to share one of her epic salad bowls. The key to this kale salad is the dressing, which is loaded with goodness from cilantro and sesame seeds.
One of the well-known “secrets” for enjoying tough, assertive greens like kale is to massage a creamy dressing into the greens.
Most recipes, even “healthy” vegan recipes, call for oil, but I never use extracted oils because of their high fat content and their lack of flavor. Using seeds in your dressings instead achieves the same luxurious consistency but with much richer flavor.
Kale Salad With Cilantro Tahini Dressing
Makes 2 large or 4 regular salads
Ingredients
- 2 bunches lacinato (dinosaur) or curly kale, tough stems removed, finely sliced
- 1 cup diced red, orange, or yellow bell peppers (about 1½ peppers)
- 2 green onions (white and green parts), trimmed, thinly chopped
- 1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes (about 12 ounces), stems removed, halved
- 2 cups Cilantro Tahini Dressing
Preparation
1. Combine the kale and the remaining vegetables in a large salad bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and toss with your hands, massaging the greens lightly to help coat them with dressing.
2. Set the salad aside to allow the dressing to soak into the ingredients for 10 to 15 minutes. This will help to soften the tough fibers in the kale. Serve in large bowls.
Cilantro Tahini Dressing
The dressing is what makes or breaks a salad. Without a good dressing, the salad just isn’t as yummy. This recipe has savor and spice, it’s creamy and green, and it’s delicious!
Cilantro is a powerful herb that is said to cleanse heavy metals from the body. Sesame seeds are high in calcium, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, copper, and zinc. The dressing is gorgeous and flavorful when paired with a salad of tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, corn, red cabbage, and greens.
Makes about 2 cups (16 fluid ounces), enough for 2 large salads
Ingredients
- 2 large zucchini (about 1½ pounds), stem removed, cut in chunks
- ¼ cup raw unhulled sesame seeds, or 1 tablespoon sesame tahini
- 1½ large bunches cilantro (about 4 ounces), leaves and stems, coarsely chopped
- Juice of 1 lemon (about ¼ cup)
Preparation
1. Put all ingredients in the blender and blend on the highest speed until the mixture is uniformly smooth and the sound of the blender is high-pitched and steady.
2. Reduce the speed of the blender to the lowest setting before turning it off. Use immediately, or refrigerate for up to 48 hours in a tightly closed container.
Text excerpted from The Fully Raw Diet, © 2016 by Kristina Carillo-Bucaram. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.