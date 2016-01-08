Fully Raw Kristina's Ridiculously Good Kale Salad

Kristina's FullyRaw website and YouTube channel is a go-to resource for colorful, flavor-packed raw vegan recipes, so we jumped at the chance to share one of her epic salad bowls. The key to this kale salad is the dressing, which is loaded with goodness from cilantro and sesame seeds.

One of the well-known “secrets” for enjoying tough, assertive greens like kale is to massage a creamy dressing into the greens.

Most recipes, even “healthy” vegan recipes, call for oil, but I never use extracted oils because of their high fat content and their lack of flavor. Using seeds in your dressings instead achieves the same luxurious consistency but with much richer flavor.