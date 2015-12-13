3 Super Easy & Deliciously Decadent Desserts
I love raw desserts, as they take five minutes (or less!) to make and really kick those sweet cravings out of the park. They're great for the kiddies too.
With names like "froyo" and "ice cream," kids'll never know how healthy they are!
Strawberry "Froyo"
Serves 2-4
Ingredients
- 1 pint strawberries
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 2 big tablespoons cashew butter
- A little honey, optional (personally, I think the strawberries are sweet enough)
Preparation
1. Throw the strawberries, cashew butter, and coconut oil into a blender or food processor and mix until smooth.
2. Transfer to a container and then the freezer for at least a couple of hours or until frozen.
3. When ready, take the container out of the freezer and let sit in the fridge for a few hours to defrost, or throw the frozen mix straight into the food processor again and blend until it becomes creamy. Eat immediately!
Peanut Butter and Banana "Ice Cream"
Serves 1-2
Ingredients
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1 huge tablespoon peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons nut milk
- Shredded coconut, for serving
Preparation
1. Throw the ingredients into a blender or food processor and mix until smooth.
2. Transfer to a container and then the freezer for at least a couple of hours or until frozen.
3. When ready, take the container out of the freezer and let sit in the fridge for a few hours to defrost or throw the frozen mix straight into the food processor again until it becomes creamy. Eat immediately!
Avocado Chocolate "Mousse"
Serves 1-2
Ingredients
- 1 avocado
- 1 banana
- 1 teaspoon cacao powder
- 1-2 medjool dates, pitted
- dash of vanilla
- 1 tablespoon almond butter or a dash of coconut cream, optional
Preparation
Throw all of the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until mousse-like. Eat immediately!
