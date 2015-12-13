3 Super Easy & Deliciously Decadent Desserts

Preparation

1. Throw the strawberries, cashew butter, and coconut oil into a blender or food processor and mix until smooth.

2. Transfer to a container and then the freezer for at least a couple of hours or until frozen.

3. When ready, take the container out of the freezer and let sit in the fridge for a few hours to defrost, or throw the frozen mix straight into the food processor again and blend until it becomes creamy. Eat immediately!