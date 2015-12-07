mindbodygreen

13 Inspirational Quotes From Your Favorite Children's Books

Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
I have a profound connection to children’s literature. When I was young, my parents read to me often and instilled in me the joy of reading. I was transported by the tales, my imagination whisking me on amazing journeys to fantastic new worlds.

Even today, when books struggle to compete with movies, TV, the web, and mobile apps for our kids’ attention, reading to my children has taught me that there is still a tremendous, unique power in sharing stories.

That's why, as a pediatrician, I've chosen to fill my waiting room and exam rooms with favorite children's books rather than TV screens or toys. I love walking into a room and finding a parent sitting on the exam table, child on lap, reading together.

Below, I'm sharing some of my favorite inspiring quotes from children’s literature. I hope they inspire you to share one of these stories with a child in your life.

1. “And above all, watch with glittering eyes the whole world around you because the greatest secrets are always hidden in the most unlikely places. Those who don't believe in magic will never find it.”

― Roald Dahl, “The Minpins

2. “You can't stay in your corner of the forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”

― A.A. Milne, “Winnie-the-Pooh

3. " 'Why did you do all this for me?' he asked. 'I don't deserve it. I've never done anything for you.' 'You have been my friend,' replied Charlotte. 'That in itself is a tremendous thing.' "

— E.B. White, “Charlotte's Web

4. “Today was good. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one.”

― Dr. Seuss, “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish

5. “Not all those who wander are lost.”

― J.R.R. Tolkien, "The Fellowship of the Ring"

6. “It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.”

― J.K. Rowling, “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

7. “Why, sometimes I've believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

― Lewis Carroll, “Alice in Wonderland

8. “I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.”

— Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women

9. “You must never feel badly about making mistakes ... as long as you take the trouble to learn from them.”

― Norton Juster, “The Phantom Tollbooth

10. “All grown-ups were once children ... but only few of them remember it.”

― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, “The Little Prince

11. “I bet if you go through the rest of your life telling yourself, ‘I'm sparkling,’ you'll have a whole different energy and experience.”

― Wendy Mass, “Heaven Looks a Lot Like the Mall

12. “I don't understand it any more than you do, but one thing I've learned is that you don't have to understand things for them to be.”

― Madeleine L'Engle, “A Wrinkle in Time

13. “Listen to the MUSTN'TS, child, Listen to the DON'TS

Listen to the SHOULDN'TS, The IMPOSSIBLES, the WONT'S

Listen to the NEVER HAVES, Then listen close to me—

Anything can happen, child, ANYTHING can be.”

— Shel Silverstein, “Where the Sidewalk Ends

