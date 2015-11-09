I Knew My Boyfriend Was Cheating On Me. Here's Why I Married Him Anyway

Months after my then-fiancé proposed, he revealed that he'd been unfaithful for the last four years of our relationship. I was devastated — my happily ever after had turned into my worst nightmare in a matter of seconds.

I can remember it so clearly. It was a gorgeous summer day and I was about to hop in the shower when my phone rang. The sound of his voice sent chills down my spine. He told me to come to his house because he had something to tell me. My heart sank to the bottom of my chest — I thought he was going to call off the wedding. What could be worse than that?

Once I arrived, he walked me to his bedroom and sat me down on the bed. I stared at him blankly as tears streamed down his face and he told me about his infidelity. I felt numb. I'd trusted him with every fiber of my being for the last four years; gave him every part of my soul.

My reality was shattered, but I couldn’t process the thought of leaving him. The wedding venue was already booked and his parents had just bought us our dream home. 250 invitations were in the mail and all I could think was, “What's everyone else going to think?”

I could feel his pain as he looked at me and told me he couldn't marry me unless I knew the truth. I convinced myself that, since he came to me and was honest, it wouldn’t happen again and we could still have our dream life. So, I decided not to tell anyone, and we moved forward with the wedding.