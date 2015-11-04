Nigella Lawson's Fabulous Ramen-For-One Recipe

This is one of my favorite solo suppers. I have made it for the family, but with the multiplied chopping, prepping, and dishing up, a certain frantic note can be introduced into the proceedings.

For the same reason, although my photographer here, Keiko, admonished me gently, telling me that no Japanese person makes ramen at home, I find the chaos and noise of noodle joints is not what I want when I’m in the mood for ramen, and so I sacrifice authenticity for pleasure.

But I felt that I was sacrificing a little too much authenticity for Keiko’s comfort when I told her I liked my ramen with soba noodles. This was a step too far, and so I tried to ingratiate myself with her by using the noodles she picked out of my Carb Cupboard (I have such a thing), but I do love soba noodles in my ramen and am afraid I will persist in this incorrect habit.

I found fresh dashi, a Japanese broth infused with seaweed and bonito fish, in a pouch at my local supermarket, but there are also plenty of instant dashi granules or cubes around, and if I haven’t got any, I just use vegetable bouillon.

The flavor from the dried shiitake mushroom is so beautiful that any light broth is a good choice. Speaking of which, if I have time, I use 4 dried whole shiitake mushrooms and soak them for a couple of hours after the 15 minutes’ bubbling — indeed, I sometimes get them soaking at breakfast so that the flavors deepen all day and I’m ramen’d up in no time at all in the evening.

But I am not that organized often enough, in which case I use dried ready-sliced shiitake and suggest you do, too. When I’m ramen-ready, I want no one or nothing to hold me up.

Ramen