10-Minute Meal: Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry

Preparation

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cauliflower and garlic and stir. Cook for 2½ to 3 minutes, until there are some very dark brown areas on the cauliflower, then turn the heat to low.

2. Add the soy sauce, squeeze in the juice of the whole lime, and add most of the green onions, reserving a sprinkle for serving. Stir for another minute.

3. Squeeze in the Sriracha and stir the cauliflower until it’s all combined. Then serve it up with lime wedges and a sprinkling of green onions. You won’t believe how deliciously addictive this is!

Variations