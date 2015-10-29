10-Minute Meal: Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry
A quick stir-fry is a great way to turn vegetables into a meal fast. This cauliflower version has everything we want in a weeknight meal: a simple list of ingredients, tons of flavor, and it takes almost no time to make!
Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1 cauliflower head, broken into very small florets
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 lime, plus lime wedges for serving
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha or other hot sauce, or to taste
Preparation
1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the cauliflower and garlic and stir. Cook for 2½ to 3 minutes, until there are some very dark brown areas on the cauliflower, then turn the heat to low.
2. Add the soy sauce, squeeze in the juice of the whole lime, and add most of the green onions, reserving a sprinkle for serving. Stir for another minute.
3. Squeeze in the Sriracha and stir the cauliflower until it’s all combined. Then serve it up with lime wedges and a sprinkling of green onions. You won’t believe how deliciously addictive this is!
Variations
- Use butter instead of vegetable oil for deeper flavor and color.
- Add a sprinkling of chili powder or red pepper flakes for a little kick.
- Use rice vinegar instead of lime juice for a slightly different bite.
From The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime © 2015 by Ree Drummond. Reprinted with permission from William Morrow/HarperCollins.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.