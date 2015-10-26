Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind

This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and spices give that wonderful, delicious fall feeling.

It’s naturally gluten-free, vegan, and refined-sugar-free (thanks to the use of dates as a sweetener). The pumpkin, when you take it out of the sugary crust it’s typically wrapped in, is actually quite good for you, with one serving containing more than 200 percent of your recommended daily value of Vitamin A.

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding (Gluten-Free, Paleo, Vegan, Refined-Sugar-Free!)