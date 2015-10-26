Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding That'll Blow Your Mind
This breakfast tastes almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling. The chia seeds expand and give it that dense, custardy texture, and the pumpkin and spices give that wonderful, delicious fall feeling.
It’s naturally gluten-free, vegan, and refined-sugar-free (thanks to the use of dates as a sweetener). The pumpkin, when you take it out of the sugary crust it’s typically wrapped in, is actually quite good for you, with one serving containing more than 200 percent of your recommended daily value of Vitamin A.
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding (Gluten-Free, Paleo, Vegan, Refined-Sugar-Free!)
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk of choice (I used homemade coconut cashew)
- ½ cup fresh or canned pureed pumpkin
- 4 Medjool dates, pitted and soaked in boiling water for 10 minutes, then drained
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ginger
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- Pinch of sea salt
- ¼ cup chia seeds
Preparation
Blend all ingredients except chia seeds together in a food processor or blender until very smooth. Pulse in chia seeds so they're well distributed, then pour into jars or bowls, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight. Top with coconut whipped cream or yogurt and enjoy!
Note: This serves 1, but you can double or triple the recipe and store it in the fridge as a grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week.
Photo courtesy of the author
