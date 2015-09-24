Unbelievably Healthy & Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
What I love about my lifestyle is that I treat myself to healthy and very delicious meals and I never have to feel guilty about it. That’s the way it should feel for everyone.
This recipe is one of my absolute favorites — especially for breakfast. It’s rich in taste and loaded with antioxidants that will make you feel amazing.
I love making my smoothies thick so I can eat them with a spoon and add toppings, as I like to take my time and enjoy it slowly. When I have it for breakfast, I like to add a scoop of plant-based protein powder to have it as a complete meal.
Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients
- ½ cup almond milk (add ½ cup more if you’d rather drink it)
- 1 frozen banana
- 2 tablespoons raw cacao
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
- 2 Medjool dates
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- Optional: 1 scoop of plant-based protein
Preparation
Place all ingredients together in a high-speed blender. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top with desiccated coconut, mixed nuts, and strawberries.
Tip: I usually let it thicken in the fridge for 5 minutes before enjoying it. Enjoy!
Photo courtesy of the author
