Unbelievably Healthy & Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

What I love about my lifestyle is that I treat myself to healthy and very delicious meals and I never have to feel guilty about it. That’s the way it should feel for everyone.

This recipe is one of my absolute favorites — especially for breakfast. It’s rich in taste and loaded with antioxidants that will make you feel amazing.

I love making my smoothies thick so I can eat them with a spoon and add toppings, as I like to take my time and enjoy it slowly. When I have it for breakfast, I like to add a scoop of plant-based protein powder to have it as a complete meal.

Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl