Unbelievably Healthy & Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

Rima Bazzi
Written by Rima Bazzi
September 24, 2015

What I love about my lifestyle is that I treat myself to healthy and very delicious meals and I never have to feel guilty about it. That’s the way it should feel for everyone.

This recipe is one of my absolute favorites — especially for breakfast. It’s rich in taste and loaded with antioxidants that will make you feel amazing.

I love making my smoothies thick so I can eat them with a spoon and add toppings, as I like to take my time and enjoy it slowly. When I have it for breakfast, I like to add a scoop of plant-based protein powder to have it as a complete meal.

Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

Unbelievably Healthy & Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients

  • ½ cup almond milk (add ½ cup more if you’d rather drink it)
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 2 Medjool dates
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • Optional: 1 scoop of plant-based protein

Preparation

Place all ingredients together in a high-speed blender. Pour the mixture into a bowl and top with desiccated coconut, mixed nuts, and strawberries.

Tip: I usually let it thicken in the fridge for 5 minutes before enjoying it. Enjoy!

Photo courtesy of the author

Rima Bazzi
Rima Bazzi
I’m a holistic health coach and therapist on a mission to empower as many women as possible all over the world to be the best version of themselves. I help women find freedom from the...

