6 Quick Clean-Eating Snack Ideas To Boost Your Energy

Are you on the hunt for fresh snack ideas that crush cravings, sidestep highly processed pitfalls, and rack up impressive nutrition and health points?

Here are 6 easy ideas for fall guaranteed to wake up your taste buds and deliver immense nutritional value with every bite.

1. Sprouted grain toast with fresh hummus + pickles.

Pickles, I’ve happily discovered, are the perfect way to liven up that hummus snack. With a splash of color and a refreshing bite, traditionally made pickles can also be a source of good-for-your-gut probiotics.

High-quality whole grains help maintain a steady blood sugar level (one of the key requirements of a good snack) and (2-3 servings a day) can slash the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease by 30%.

Make this: 1 slice sprouted grain bread + 1/3 cup hummus + 2 tablespoons pickles

2. Hard-boiled eggs with dukkah

A high-protein post-workout snack, these eggs are spiced up with a hefty pinch of dukkah. Dukkah is an Egyptian spice blend with nuts, sesame seeds, coriander, and cumin. You can buy premade or blend your own.

Eggs are one of the most eco-friendly sources of animal protein (2 eggs provides 14 grams) and one of the top sources of choline, a nutrient important in nervous system signaling, building resilient cell membranes, and brain health.

Make this: 2 hard-boiled eggs + 1 tablespoon dukkah

3. Carrot-top pesto with carrots

This quick, ultra-simple pesto lets you finally embrace those fluffy carrot-top greens that peek out from your bag on your way home from the farmer's market.

Slicing beta-carotene-rich carrots on the diagonal makes for a welcome change from ho-hum carrot sticks (they also provide the perfect shelf to slather pesto on — think carrot chips).

Note: I recommend using organic carrots for this. Store the carrot tops separately from the carrots once you get home from the market so the tips don’t drain energy and moisture from the roots.

Quick Carrot-Top Pesto

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients