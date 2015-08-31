Matcha Protein Bars

Before I became a nutritionist, I had a pretty serious love affair going on with protein bars, which turned out to be rather one-sided. Instead of feeling nourished and energized, I often felt depleted and still hungry after eating them.

When I started studying nutrition and began reading food labels, I realized most protein bars are made with far too much sugar, artificial ingredients, and denatured protein from both whey and soy sources.

Most bars on the market are more like glorified candy bars than nutrient-dense protein bars. Yes, even the organic ones.

Instead of continuing to search for a healthy brand, I decided to create my own recipe.

These are vegan, free of refined sugars, and are gluten- and dairy-free. The best part? They taste like fudge. No, I’m not lying. Give them a try.

Matcha Chip Protein Squares