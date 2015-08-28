mindbodygreen

An Easy Ginger Tahini Sauce (To Put On Just About Everything!)

Emilie McBride
Written by Emilie McBride

This simple sauce comes together quickly with little effort. It's great on everything from soda noodles, quinoa, rice, salads, roasted vegetables, or as a a topping for your best homemade bowl.

Ginger Tahini Dressing

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons tahini
  • 2 tablespoons minced ginger
  • 2 tablespoons tamari
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons raw honey
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons spring water

Preparation

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth.

Shelf life: 2 days in the fridge (stir again before serving).

Photo and recipe courtesy of Deckopedia's Raw Food Food Beginner's Deck.

Emilie McBride
Emilie McBride
Chef Emilie McBride is the author of The Raw Food Beginner's Deck.

