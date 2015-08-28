An Easy Ginger Tahini Sauce (To Put On Just About Everything!)
Written by Emilie McBride
This simple sauce comes together quickly with little effort. It's great on everything from soda noodles, quinoa, rice, salads, roasted vegetables, or as a a topping for your best homemade bowl.
Ginger Tahini Dressing
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons tahini
- 2 tablespoons minced ginger
- 2 tablespoons tamari
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons raw honey
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 2 tablespoons spring water
Preparation
Blend all the ingredients together until smooth.
Shelf life: 2 days in the fridge (stir again before serving).
Photo and recipe courtesy of Deckopedia's Raw Food Food Beginner's Deck.
