8 Simple Ways To Raise Healthy Eaters (Starting Now!)

Did you know that nearly one-third of the average American kid's diet isn't even real food? While it may be disheartening to think about all the junk and processed products our kids currently eat, here's the good news: it doesn’t matter if your child had a completely organic diet from the moment she started eating her first pureed veggies, or if she's the type to turn up her nose at anything but chicken fingers.

What matters is what you do from this day forward — including what you put on your kiddo’s plate tonight. It’s never too late to begin healthy eating.

As a mother of four and a certified health coach, I've seen firsthand how incorporating simple, everyday lifestyle changes into children's lives can create a foundation for health going forward. I'm sharing a few of my favorites here:

1. Eat at home.

A recent study published in Public Health Nutrition suggests that the biggest step toward healthy eating is cooking more at home. Not only are restaurant meals full of unhealthy oils, sugar and salt, but the portion size generally encourages overeating. By cooking at home, parents ensure they know where the food is coming from.

2. Detox with a daily green smoothie.

The phyto-chemicals that make that smoothie green can help detox nefarious chemicals and heavy metals out of your child’s body. Mixing fruit (with all its antioxidants!) in with dark greens — baby spinach, kale, romaine, etc. — can help ensure that your child is getting the right nutrition to fuel their growing bodies.

Here's one of my favorite recipes: