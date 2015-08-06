DIY Hair Masks For Smooth, Shiny Hair

Summer is one of the best seasons of the year: glorious beach days, barbecues, and brief respites from work and school. However, spending too much time in the water or in the sun can be damaging to your hair. To prevent frizz, using DIY hair masks will condition your tresses and sustain their naturally bouncy selves.

Choosing your mask ingredients will depend on what scalp type you have. For instance, jojoba balances oily skin because the chemical structure is similar to our skin’s sebum. Argan is a dry oil that works well on sensitive skin and contains an abundance of antioxidant vitamin E. For dry scalps that are in need of moisture, avocado oil will soften and invigorate your hair.

Here are two of my favorite DIY hair masks to help combat the damage summer fun can wreak on your locks. Just make sure to pick the one that works for your skin!

Restorative Hair Mask For Oily/Sensitive Skin

Ingredients