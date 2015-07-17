mindbodygreen

Close Ad

This Strain Of Seaweed Tastes Like Bacon & Is Better For You Than Kale

Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor By Emi Boscamp
mbg Contributor
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University.
July 17, 2015 — 9:03 AM

There's nothing in this world like the sweet, salty, smoky deliciousness that is bacon, am I right?

Well, actually, there might be ... and it's a whole lot better for you.

Scientists from Oregon State University have created a strain of translucent-red seaweed called dulse, which they say tastes like bacon and packs twice the nutrients of kale, with tons of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

They patented this particular strain of dulse with the original intent of creating a superfood for abalone. That was until they realized they had "discover[ed] the unicorn." The holy grail, if you will.

While there hasn't been much interest in dulse's fresh form, researcher Chris Langdon revealed how to unleash its coveted flavor: "When you fry it, which I have done, it tastes like bacon, not seaweed. And it’s a pretty strong bacon flavor."

OSU's strain is not yet for sale to the public, as they are still experimenting with it and developing a marketing plan for it — but we really don't think they need one. "Dulse de leche"? We're already sold.

(h/t Business Insider)

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp mbg Contributor
Emi Boscamp is the former News Editor at mindbodygreen. She received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University. She's a writer living in Manhattan...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2021, According To Whole Foods

Sarah Regan
The 10 Biggest Health Food Trends of 2021, According To Whole Foods
Recipes

This Kale & Cabbage Slaw Is Perfect On Its Own Or As A Topping

Eliza Sullivan
This Kale & Cabbage Slaw Is Perfect On Its Own Or As A Topping
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

The Secret To Being A Better Manifester, Based On The 6 Personality Types

Tanya Carroll Richardson
The Secret To Being A Better Manifester, Based On The 6 Personality Types
Recipes

The Meatless Monday Taco Recipe Eric Adams Learned From Paul McCartney (Yes, Really)

Eliza Sullivan
The Meatless Monday Taco Recipe Eric Adams Learned From Paul McCartney (Yes, Really)
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup That Supports Digestion, From A Dietitian

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup That Supports Digestion, From A Dietitian

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Worst Strategy For Trying To Fall Back Asleep At Night, From An MD

Abby Moore
The Worst Strategy For Trying To Fall Back Asleep At Night, From An MD
Integrative Health

This Is The Immune-Supporting Antioxidant You're About To See Everywhere

Stephanie Eckelkamp
This Is The Immune-Supporting Antioxidant You're About To See Everywhere
Love

Is It Possible To Be Too Close To Someone? Enmeshed Relationships, Explained

Abby Moore
Is It Possible To Be Too Close To Someone? Enmeshed Relationships, Explained
Beauty

Dry Skin From Menopause? You're Not Alone — Here's What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
Dry Skin From Menopause? You're Not Alone — Here's What To Do About It
Functional Food

5 Brain-Supporting Foods A Neuroscientist Recommends For Picky Eaters

Jamie Schneider
5 Brain-Supporting Foods A Neuroscientist Recommends For Picky Eaters
Sex

Cramps After Sex? You Might Have "Bruised" Your Cervix

Sarah Regan
Cramps After Sex? You Might Have "Bruised" Your Cervix
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20816/this-strain-of-seaweed-tastes-like-bacon-is-better-for-you-than-kale.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!