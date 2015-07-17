This Strain Of Seaweed Tastes Like Bacon & Is Better For You Than Kale

There's nothing in this world like the sweet, salty, smoky deliciousness that is bacon, am I right?

Well, actually, there might be ... and it's a whole lot better for you.

Scientists from Oregon State University have created a strain of translucent-red seaweed called dulse, which they say tastes like bacon and packs twice the nutrients of kale, with tons of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

They patented this particular strain of dulse with the original intent of creating a superfood for abalone. That was until they realized they had "discover[ed] the unicorn." The holy grail, if you will.

While there hasn't been much interest in dulse's fresh form, researcher Chris Langdon revealed how to unleash its coveted flavor: "When you fry it, which I have done, it tastes like bacon, not seaweed. And it’s a pretty strong bacon flavor."

OSU's strain is not yet for sale to the public, as they are still experimenting with it and developing a marketing plan for it — but we really don't think they need one. "Dulse de leche"? We're already sold.

(h/t Business Insider)