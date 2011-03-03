Jamie Oliver Launches The Food Revolution Truck

A year after winning the 2010 TED Prize, Jamie Oliver has unveiled his Food Revolution Truck. Oliver's "mobile kitchen classroom" was designed pro-bono by the famous Rockwell Group and will soon be hitting a city near you. Oliver says he hopes the truck will help him "reach communities that we never could have dreamed of."

You can track The Food Revolution Truck route online here and even follow them on Twitter at @FoodRevTruck. That's a pretty sweet truck, right?