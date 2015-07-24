mindbodygreen

Close banner

3 Surprising Things I Learned During My First Year As A Nutritionist

Sara Best, RHN
Written by Sara Best, RHN
July 24, 2015

I’ve been interested in natural health and healing ever since my first summer job stocking carob chips in a local health food store. I’d read a ton of books over the years, was eager to formalize my education at school and was proud of the letters "RHN" behind my name after I graduated.

But what I learned during my first year of actually working with real people was truly eye opening. Here are the three things that surprised me the most:

1. There is no perfect diet.

I signed up to formally study holistic nutrition, in large part because I wanted answers to my own questions about what the perfect diet was. What exactly should I be eating and what should I be avoiding to clear up my own health issues, lose weight, live longer and achieve optimal health?

I expected to come out of school with a clear understanding of what the perfect diet looked like and be able to share that knowledge with my clients. That didn’t happen.

What I realized was that there was no perfect diet that’s right for everyone at every time. Paleo, vegan, low fat, high carb, raw — they have all worked beautifully for someone, and been disastrous for someone else.

For a while I thought that maybe there were at least some basic principles that could be considered universally true, but even that’s not the case.

I can say, “stay away from sugar” to almost all of my clients, but when I’m working with an Ironman triathlete on his race day eating plan, I’m recommending, “glucose, glucose, glucose.”

There's a beautiful yogic saying that asks, “for whom and when?” and this is now how I approach every question and every client. We’re all individuals and we’re all affected very differently by what we eat, when we eat it and how we eat it.

What’s right for me today may not be right for me a month from now, and may never be right for you. Be open to listening to advice, but then learn how to listen to your own body and what it needs.

2. Weight loss has very little to do with food.

It’s no great surprise that weight loss is the number one thing people come to me for. In the beginning I dutifully created meal plans, talked to them about the importance of fibre and balanced blood sugar, and provided recipes for healthy meals and snacks that would fill them up and reduce their overall caloric intake.

And people lost weight ... until they didn’t.

For the first week I’d get happy emails about pounds lost and newfound energy and hope. And then around day eight I’d get this email, “I’m crying as I write this to you…” They’d tell me about how a stressful day at work or a fight with their boyfriend knocked them off their new, healthy path and sent them straight back to the tub of Ben & Jerry’s.

I learned that weight loss has very little to do with food and even less to do with willpower. Generally speaking, people already know how they need to eat to lose weight — it’s really not rocket science.

The reason so many people struggle is that long-term weight loss is nearly impossible to achieve without doing the hard work of tackling the underlying thoughts and feelings that you’re turning to food to avoid.

3. True health is about staying mindful.

I became a nutritionist because I believe that what we eat plays a fundamental role in our health and our ability to pursue the things in life that we’re passionate about and I still do.

But over the past year of working with clients directly I’ve also come to see that true health is about much more than what we eat.

You can eat the cleanest diet on the planet, but if you’re unfulfilled, angry, lonely or sad, it will manifest in your physical body and nothing you do to improve your diet will change that.

Today, the programs I design for clients include exercises in mindfulness, gratitude, compassion and connection because they are all integral pieces of the wellness puzzle and uncovering true health is impossible without addressing and incorporating each of them.

I love being a nutritionist, and I’m grateful for the education I now have under my belt. But looking back on my first year I’m regularly reminded of the old saying, the more I learn, the more I realize how little I know.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sara Best, RHN
Sara Best, RHN
Sara Best, RHN, is a Holistic Nutritionist and Emotional Eating Coach who works with clients all over the world to help them break free of negative food habits and emotional eating...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

This Spice Is SO Good At Lowering Blood Sugar, You Have To Be Careful Not To Overdo It

Kayleigh Roberts
This Spice Is SO Good At Lowering Blood Sugar, You Have To Be Careful Not To Overdo It
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-20738/3-surprising-things-i-learned-during-my-first-year-as-a-nutritionist.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!