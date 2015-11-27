11 Ways Use Thanksgiving Leftovers In Your Beauty Routine (Seriously!)

Why let your stomach have all the fun on Thanksgiving? Show your skin and hair some love this weekend by incorporating some of those dinner leftovers into your beauty routine.

I know what you're thinking: "How am I supposed to use soggy stuffing and Aunt Jean's green bean casserole in my beauty routine?!" But I'm not talking about those leftovers — save 'em for your weekend lunches. Rather, snag a few ingredients before the cooking starts, or sneak extra of the face-friendly dishes to use on yourself later.

When you think about it, almost every ubiquitous Thanksgiving dish has one or two ingredients that are seriously good for you, both inside and out. When they're not under a layer of marshmallows, sweet potatoes are vitamin- and iron-rich. The antioxidants in pumpkin will make your skin glow. And mixed with some sugar, cinnamon is a great exfoliant.

Don't let anything go to waste this Thanksgiving; try one (or all!) of these 11 DIY beauty recipes. And make sure to thank Uncle Fred for insisting you needed that extra bag of cranberries this year.