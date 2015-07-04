Detoxifying Apple + Arugula Salad With Maple Tahini Dressing
During my decade of chronic illness, I focused on detoxing my liver and used many different veggies that helped support my liver function to remove toxins on a daily basis.
When you’re trying to detox, organic salads filled with fresh, whole ingredients are a great option.
Arugula is one of the best veggies to support your liver and I often toss it into my breakfasts, lunches and dinners since it’s incredibly versatile.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 small red potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons tahini
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- 1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, plus more if needed
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch chili powder, optional
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 4 cups fresh arugula
- 1 large green apple, diced
- 4 tablespoons raw cashews
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh basil
- 2 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
Preparation
1. Put potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat and cook until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and remove from heat.
2. In a small bowl, mix tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, oil, chili powder, sea salt and pepper.
3. In a large bowl combine arugula, apples, cashews and basil. Add cooked potatoes and drizzle with tahini dressing. Toss to coat, top with lemon zest and serve.
