Detoxifying Apple + Arugula Salad With Maple Tahini Dressing

Amie Valpone
mbg Contributor By Amie Valpone
mbg Contributor
Amie Valpone is a Manhattan-based chef, culinary nutritionist, professional recipe developer, food photographer, writer and motivational speaker specializing in simple gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free ‘clean eating’ recipes.
July 4, 2015

During my decade of chronic illness, I focused on detoxing my liver and used many different veggies that helped support my liver function to remove toxins on a daily basis.

When you’re trying to detox, organic salads filled with fresh, whole ingredients are a great option.

Arugula is one of the best veggies to support your liver and I often toss it into my breakfasts, lunches and dinners since it’s incredibly versatile.

Detoxifying Apple + Arugula Salad With Maple Tahini Dressing

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 4 small red potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • Juice of 1 large lemon
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, plus more if needed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Pinch chili powder, optional
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups fresh arugula
  • 1 large green apple, diced
  • 4 tablespoons raw cashews
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh basil
  • 2 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

Preparation

1. Put potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat and cook until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and remove from heat.

2. In a small bowl, mix tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, oil, chili powder, sea salt and pepper.

3. In a large bowl combine arugula, apples, cashews and basil. Add cooked potatoes and drizzle with tahini dressing. Toss to coat, top with lemon zest and serve.

Amie Valpone
Amie Valpone mbg Contributor
Amie Valpone is the author of Eating Clean: The 21-Day Plan to Detox, Fight Inflammation & Reset Your Body. She is a chef, culinary nutritionist, professional recipe developer, food...

