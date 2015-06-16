A Walnut + Kale Pesto To Make Any Meal Better
Pesto is my favorite condiment to keep on hand, especially for those indecisive “there’s nothing to eat for dinner” nights. You know the ones — checking the fridge over and over as if waiting for a miracle in the form of food.
Pesto can be easily incorporated into many meals as the focal or side ingredient. One of my favorite ways to eat it is simply tossed with raw zucchini noodles — but it’s also great as a spread for bruschetta, a thick vinaigrette for salad, or a garnish for eggs, veggies — you name it.
Making homemade pesto, or anything for that matter, allows you to choose exactly what goes into your meal. This version uses kale, making it high in vitamins A, C and K. For a nut-free version, use sunflower seeds instead of walnuts.
Walnut + Kale Pesto
Makes 12 servings
Ingredients
- 8 leaves kale, de-stemmed
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1/3 cup basil
- 1/2 pound walnuts
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
Preparation
1. Place all ingredients, except olive oil, in a food processor or blender and pulse to combine ingredients. Then blend for 1-2 minutes.
2. Pour in olive oil throughout the blending process for a smooth consistency. Blend for an additional 30 seconds after all ingredients have been added, until desired texture is achieved.
Store in refrigerator in air-tight container or jar for up to 10 days.
Photos courtesy of Shayd Johnson
