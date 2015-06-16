A Walnut + Kale Pesto To Make Any Meal Better

Pesto is my favorite condiment to keep on hand, especially for those indecisive “there’s nothing to eat for dinner” nights. You know the ones — checking the fridge over and over as if waiting for a miracle in the form of food.

Pesto can be easily incorporated into many meals as the focal or side ingredient. One of my favorite ways to eat it is simply tossed with raw zucchini noodles — but it’s also great as a spread for bruschetta, a thick vinaigrette for salad, or a garnish for eggs, veggies — you name it.

Making homemade pesto, or anything for that matter, allows you to choose exactly what goes into your meal. This version uses kale, making it high in vitamins A, C and K. For a nut-free version, use sunflower seeds instead of walnuts.

Walnut + Kale Pesto

Makes 12 servings

Ingredients