Greens, Eggs + No Ham (Quinoa, Actually)

Greens, Eggs + No Ham (Quinoa, Actually)

Kathryn Budig
Kathryn Budig
mbg Class Instructor & Yoga Teacher
Kathryn Budig is an internationally celebrated yoga teacher and author. She she trained at Yogaworks in Los Angeles under Maty Ezraty and Chuck Miller.
February 4, 2011

I am on day 7 of my 21 day cleanse and all I’m saying is eating this way ROCKS. I feel so strong and light. Enjoy this super easy recipe that will fuel you up and keep you going.

Greens, Eggs + No Ham (Quinoa, Actually)

1 cup mixture of red, white + black quinoa

1 3/4 cup organic free-range chicken broth

2 cups water

1 cup beluga lentils

1 t cumin

1 t curry powder

1 t ground cinnamon

1 package pre-washed organic baby spinach

3-4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 t red pepper flakes

2 T extra virgin olive oil + 1 T for drizzling

1 free range organic egg

ends of 2 green onions or small bunch of chives, finely sliced

sea salt + pepper for seasoning

Evenly mix 1 cup of red, black + white quinoa. Cover with water and let soak for 10 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Bring a medium pot to medium-high heat and dry toast the quinoa stirring as needed for about 5 minutes or until fragrant. Cover with broth, add a pinch of salt and a small splash of olive oil. Bring to a boil, stir and reduce heat. Cover and let cook for about 15 minutes or until all moisture is absorbed and the quinoa is beautifully fluffy.

In another medium pot add lentils and water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to a low simmer. Add cumin, curry and cinnamon. Let cook for about 20 minutes or until all moisture is absorbed and lentils are cooked through. Once both the quinoa and lentils are cooked mix together in a large bowl. Feel free to drizzle an extra T of olive oil if you desire more moisture.

In a non-stick saute pan, add 2 T of olive oil and fire to medium-high heat. Sauté garlic for 1-2 minutes and add spinach and red pepper flakes. Stir frequently coating the leaves. Season with sea salt and pepper. Once all the leaves have wilted (they will almost shrink to 1/3 their original size) remove from the pan and place a nice layer of spinach on the plate. Top the spinach with the quinoa-lentil mixture then come back to the saute pan. Keep the leftover oil from the spinach with the heat on and crack one egg into the pan. Let cook for roughly 5 minutes or until the whites are cooked through. Use a spatula to transfer the sunny-side up egg onto of the quinoa-lentil mixture and finish with a festive bunch of green onion tips.

