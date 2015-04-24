mindbodygreen

Matcha Banana Bread (Grain + Dairy-Free)

Ksenia Avdulova
Ksenia Avdulova
Founder of Breakfast Criminals
Ksenia Avdulova is a public speaker, founder of the award-nominated digital platform Breakfast Criminals, and host of Woke & Wired podcast.
April 24, 2015

From lattes to chia pudding and overnight oats, matcha (the smooth, powdered form of green tea made from the whole leaf) gives a delicious, green-tea like flavor to anything you add it to, including baking.

Using only whole food ingredients like healing moringa leaf (for a boost of greens), probiotic-rich tigernut flour, creamy stone-ground nut butter and clean plant-based protein, this flavorful banana bread with crunchy almonds and pumpkin seeds makes a perfect nutrient-dense breakfast, snack or dessert.

Protein Matcha Banana Bread (Grain + Gluten-free)

Matcha Banana Bread (Grain + Dairy-Free)

Makes 1 loaf

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe bananas
  • 1/2 cup gluten-free rolled oats, pulsed in blender for about 30 seconds or until they turn into powder, or 1/2 cup coconut flour for the full Paleo version
  • 1/2 cup tigernut or coconut flour
  • 1 serving of plant-based protein (plain or vanilla)
  • 1 tablespoon moringa
  • 1 tablespoon matcha
  • 1 tablespoon baking soda
  • pinch of sea salt
  • 2 eggs (egg replacement: combine 1 tbs. chia seeds or flaxseed meal with 2.5 tbs. water, mix and let set for 5 minutes to activate)
  • 1/3 cup nut butter (I recommend almond or sunflower butter)
  • 1/2 cup nut milk
  • 1/4 cup pumpkin seeds and chopped almonds for topping

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9-inch loaf pan coconut oil.

2. In a medium-sized bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add nut butter, eggs (or egg replacement) and nut milk, and mix well.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together all dry ingredients: flour, protein powder, matcha, morings, baking soda and salt. Stir that into the banana mixture.

4. Pour into a greased pan and top with pumpkin seeds and chopped almonds.

5. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry. Let chill, and serve banana bread slices with almond butter drizzle, if desired.

Photo courtesy of the author

Ksenia Avdulova
Ksenia Avdulova
Ksenia Avdulova is a public speaker, founder of the award-nominated digital platform Breakfast Criminals, and host of Woke & Wired podcast, focusing on expanded consciousness and...

