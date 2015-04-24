Matcha Banana Bread (Grain + Dairy-Free)

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9-inch loaf pan coconut oil.

2. In a medium-sized bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add nut butter, eggs (or egg replacement) and nut milk, and mix well.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together all dry ingredients: flour, protein powder, matcha, morings, baking soda and salt. Stir that into the banana mixture.

4. Pour into a greased pan and top with pumpkin seeds and chopped almonds.

5. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out dry. Let chill, and serve banana bread slices with almond butter drizzle, if desired.

Photo courtesy of the author