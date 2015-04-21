The Easiest Black Bean Burger You’ll Ever Make

Preparation

1. Combine the mashed beans with the flaxseeds, herbs and spices.

2. Using your hands, form the mixture into one big patty. (Add a teaspoon or so of water if it's having a hard time sticking together.)

3. Cook on a grill or skillet that’s been sprayed with coconut oil for about 5 minutes on each side.

How To Eat It:

1. The traditional burger + bun + condiment + serve route.

2. Tucked into tacos. With some guac, salsa, lettuce and cashew cheese, of course.

3. Chopped into quinoa. Plus some veggies and pesto.

4. Formed into “meatballs” (pre-cooking) and thrown into spaghetti with tomato sauce and fresh basil.

5. On a plate with some hummus, lettuce and tomato. Eaten with a knife as you would…grilled chicken?

6. Wrapped into a wrap. With some mustard, sprouts, tomatoes and carrots.

7. Cut up and placed on top of homemade toaster-oven english muffin pizza.

8. Rolled into a collard green, accompanied by tahini, peppers and cucumbers.

9. Stuffed into a sweet potato, with some kale or spinach and some tomato, avocado and pumpkin seeds joining the party.

10. Crumbled onto homemade nachos — on top of a bed of baked corn chips, guacamole, cashew cheese, a homemade sour cream and some salsa.

11. Diced into a salad. With your favorite dressing and veggies.

12. In a pressed panini — warmly squished between some lightly oiled healthy bread, arugula, pesto or balsamic vinegar and a cheese (dairy-free if you don’t eat dairy).

13. In a scramble — alongside eggs or tofu, veggies and of course — hot sauce.