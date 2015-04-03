10 Super-Healthy, Dairy-Free Snack Ideas For Kids

Having a dairy allergy as an adult is tough, but having it as a kid is even tougher. The number one question I get from clients is what are some healthy snacks that they will love, but their kids will eat too. With a dairy allergy, you can't just go to the store and buy some fishy crackers or many of the other "normal" kid snacks.

I've included a list of my favorite dairy-free snacks that are kid and adult approved. Some require a little bit more planning, but it's so worth it. Bonus is that they are all super healthy!

1. Veggies & hummus

I love to eat carrots with hummus. It's my #1 go to snack. And its gluten, egg and nut free! Other veggies I like to eat with hummus include celery sticks, sliced bell peppers and even radishes.

2. Roasted chickpea

These are great when you want something crunchy but don't want something fried like potato chips. They take a while in the oven, but end up being so addicting when they are cooled.

3. Homemade fruit & nut bars

I love KIND bars so much for hiking, but they can get expensive quick. That's why I make my own when I have the time. They are a lot easier than you think and you can modify them to include your favorite dried fruits and nuts. I love diced apricots with almonds! This recipe takes five minutes.

4. Date balls

I've seen recipes for raw date balls so many times, but they really are an amazing snack that is portable. My favorites are the ones with chocolate in them, like these.

5. Kale chips

Kale chips are all the rage now. And I can definitely taste why! They are like a potato chip, but healthy. A friend of mine absolutely hates kale but loves kale chips. Buy some at the store with some nosh (nutritional yeast) or make your own.

6. Apple slices with nut butters

If you or your kid has a sweet tooth, apples with nut butters are amazing at hitting the spot when you want something sweet. My favorite is a creamy dairy-free chocolate hazelnut butter that is out of this world on apple slices! Can't do nuts? Give sunbutter a try, especially if its blended with a little honey!

7. Homemade trail mix

Pre-packaged trail mixes are often made with dairy filled ingredients, like those little candies. A better (and cheaper) option is to make your own! I love mine to have almonds, dried cranberries, dried apple slices, walnuts and vegan chocolate chips in it. It really is perfect for a nice hike in the woods!

8. Salami & crackers with dairy free cream cheese

This one comes from a snack one my friends ate when we were kids. Its super simple but I love it! Simply spread a little cream cheese on a cracker (I like using Daiya chive and onion cream cheese) then top with a slice of salami. It's a great kid-friendly snack! Don't do cured meats? Cream cheese on crackers is still delicious!

9. Smoothies

Smoothies are an awesome snack for anyone. They can be made with juice or any alternative milk. Plus they can be customized to your taste buds! My current favorite is a mixture of soy milk, oranges, raspberries, cranberries, banana and spinach. It's super nutrient packed and delicious!

10. Baked sweet potato fries

Simply slice the sweet potato into strips, toss with some olive or coconut oil, salt and pepper, then bake at 450ºF for 20 minutes.