High-Protein, High-Fiber, Gluten-Free Bread

Mandy King, CNP
Founder of HEAL By Mandy King, CNP

As a diagnosed celiac who's been eaten gluten-free for over five years now, I am well aware of the many cardboard tasting breads out there. Not only do many of them taste like cardboard, but the ingredients are not going to do much for your already sensitive digestive tract.

This recipe, which actually tastes better than some gluten-filled bread, uses a combination of high-protein and high-fiber flours, which means you'll feel energized and full all morning long.

Gluten-Free Bread

Dry Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup brown rice flour
  • 3/4 cup quinoa flour (could sub almond flour)
  • 1/3 cup teff flour
  • 2 tablespoons garbanzo and fava bean flour
  • 1/3 cup corn starch
  • 1/3 cup potato starch
  • 2 tablespoons ground flax
  • 2 tablespoons ground millet
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tsp xanthum gum
  • 2 teaspoons rapid rise yeast
  • 1/2 teaspoon gelatin

Liquid Ingredients

  • 2 eggs (at room temperature)
  • 1 1/2 cups almond milk (at room temperature)
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons molasses

Preparation

  1. Before getting started, the eggs and almond milk need to be at room temperature.
  2. Pre-heat oven to 200ºF. Mix all dry ingredients together in a bowl, making sure its well mixed.
  3. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs until frothy. Add the almond milk and remaining wet ingredients to the eggs.
  4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet, mixing on low - medium for 3 minutes. It will start to form a sticky dough. To avoid it sticking to your hands, wet your hands.
  5. Place the dough into a greased or parchment-paper lined loaf pan and cover with tea towel (towel should not be touching dough). Place the bread in the oven and turn the oven off so that it's just in a warm place to rise. Leave the bread in the oven for 20 minutes.
  6. At 20 minutes take the bread out, leaving it covered, while you heat the oven to 375ºF. Bake the bread in a loaf pan for 40 minutes, or until outside is golden brown. Remove the loaf from the pan and let it cool before cutting.

Bread Machine Instructions

*This is an easier way to make the bread, but don't worry if you have to make it by hand.

  1. Before getting started, the eggs and almond milk need to be at room temperature.
  2. Put the liquid ingredients into your bread machine bowl first and top with dry ingredients but do not mix together. On top of dry ingredients add 2 teaspoons rapid rise yeast.
  3. Mix in bread machine on gluten free cycle or mix in bread machine. If need be, make sure to remove the mixing knife after it's mixed and before it actually bakes.
  4. Once done, remove the loaf from the pan and let it cool before cutting.

Mandy King, CNP
Latest Articles

