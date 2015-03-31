High-Protein, High-Fiber, Gluten-Free Bread

As a diagnosed celiac who's been eaten gluten-free for over five years now, I am well aware of the many cardboard tasting breads out there. Not only do many of them taste like cardboard, but the ingredients are not going to do much for your already sensitive digestive tract.

This recipe, which actually tastes better than some gluten-filled bread, uses a combination of high-protein and high-fiber flours, which means you'll feel energized and full all morning long.

Gluten-Free Bread

Dry Ingredients