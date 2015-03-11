How To Become The Most Magnetic Person You Know

Magnetism is an irresistible force. It's hard to ignore the pull you feel naturally toward people, places and things that are magnetic.

In feng shui, yin and yang are the two energies that create all of life. Yin is the passive energy. Yang is the active energy.

Most if us are good at yang energy. We tend to have to be yang to get through the day! Yang is also the energy rewarded most by society. It's noble to be a workaholic in many cultures. But being a workaholic doesn't mean you're successful, happy, or even able to perform your best all day long.

While magnetism is something to cultivate, it's not something active. It's yin energy. This means, you aren't likely to "achieve" magnetism. I've seen it consistently be the very opposite. Magnetism is something to sink into, like a super-plush sofa.

You actually become more magnetic when you do much less and relax much more.

That idea is pretty magnetic in itself, isn't it? If you want to cultivate your magnetism, there are a few simple tips to keep in mind:

1. Stick close to nature.

Spending more time in nature can help to deeply de-stress your body, reset your biological sleep clock and help you become more grounded and centered. If you can't find Nature nearby, bring more nature into your home with plants and stones.

2. Embrace your true nature.

Happy people are way more magnetic than people forcing themselves through life. Doing even a bit more of what you love every day can help you feel more powerfully connected to life.

3. Rest much more.

Sleep more and get more high-quality sleep; you'll feel more precise, creative, athletic, happy and healthy. Something as simple as sleeping in complete darkness (think: thicker curtains, no TV as you sleep) can help you to sleep more restfully.

4. Lounge.

I am an advocate for lounge space, and that includes naps if you need them, baths, time to read or space to meditate. Lounging is one of the more enjoyable parts of yin energy, really reveling in relaxation.

5. Listen more.

There's a great listener who goes to parties and barely talks; he mainly listens. The feedback on this guy is that he's unbeatable, he's the most interesting guy. Though you know little about him, its hard to ignore him because his energy is so different from all the talkers.

While I don't suggest you stop talking, if you're a genuinely good listener you stand to learn and connect a lot more profoundly, hear stories and make others feel seen and acknowledged.

I often call this the quality of being "interested" rather than "interesting."

In feng shui, it is the receptive yin energy that allows us to just be who we are, without embellishing, adorning or stressing. It's the most natural way to be, but it's not always easy, since we live in a world based on achievement and needing to hold people's attention in all the noise of a day.

If you want to supercharge your magnetism, get rid of things that are weighing you down. After all, how can you attract more energy and more stuff and more people to your life if you have no clear space to receive it all? This takes some energy, but the results are unbeatable.

Clear some clutter from your home and your life, and magnetism follows almost instantly. When you get rid of both extra stuff and, in doing so, unload the stuck emotions attached to all that stuff, you'll be amazed at the gorgeous things waiting for you.

If you are looking to clear more clutter and organize your home and life to have more prosperous, magnetic energy check out the course I created to help you do just that: Your Guide To DIY Feng Shui: Change Your Space To Change Your Life.