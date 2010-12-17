mindbodygreen

Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate

Julie Morris
Written by Julie Morris
December 17, 2010

An instant new holiday tradition! If store-bought hemp milk is used as opposed to homemade, I recommend Living Harvest brand – it has a white, smooth viscosity that is ideal for this recipe. Rice milk works as well, but consider leaving out some of the water as rice milk it is naturally a thinner type of milk.

INGREDIENTS:

¼ cup water

1 cup unflavored hemp milk

1½ Tbsp shaved cacao butter

1½ tsp agave nectar, or to taste (stevia also makes a good substitute)

3-4 drops mint extract

¼ tsp vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

In a small saucepan, heat all the ingredients over low for about 5 minutes (cacao butter should be entirely melted at the surface). Transport to a blender and blend for 30 seconds to emulsify cacao butter into the beverage. Or, keep liquid in pan and use a hand-held blender to whisk directly in the saucepan.

Serves one.

Julie Morris is a Los Angeles-based natural food chef, superfood expert, and bestselling author of 5 books including Superfood Soups, Superfood Snacks, Superfood Smoothies, Superfood...

