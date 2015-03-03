Coconut Flour + Almond Meal Pancakes

Preparation

1. In a large bow, mix all the dry ingredients: the coconut flour, almond meal, baking powder and salt.

2. Slowly whisk in the wet ingredients: the eggs, coconut oil and milk. Mix until the batter is smooth. (If it feels a little dry, add more milk until it reaches the consistency you're after).

3. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the butter and allow it to melt, then add scoops of batter (about a ¼ cup each) for silver dollar pancakes. Cook for about a minute on each side until golden brown. Slather with butter and drizzle maple syrup as desired.

Photo courtesy of the author