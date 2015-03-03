Coconut Flour + Almond Meal Pancakes
In honor of national pancake day, here's an (unintentionally) grain-free pancake recipe using coconut flour and almond meal. For balance, slather generously with grass-fed butter and pure maple syrup.
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1/3 cup almond meal
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 4 organic eggs
- 1 tablespoon flax meal
- 1/2 cup milk (cow's, coconut, almond, etc.)
- a pinch of sea salt
- 1-2 tablespoons butter (if you can find grass-fed, great) + more for serving
- pure maple syrup to drizzle
Preparation
1. In a large bow, mix all the dry ingredients: the coconut flour, almond meal, baking powder and salt.
2. Slowly whisk in the wet ingredients: the eggs, coconut oil and milk. Mix until the batter is smooth. (If it feels a little dry, add more milk until it reaches the consistency you're after).
3. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the butter and allow it to melt, then add scoops of batter (about a ¼ cup each) for silver dollar pancakes. Cook for about a minute on each side until golden brown. Slather with butter and drizzle maple syrup as desired.
Photo courtesy of the author
