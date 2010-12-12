mindbodygreen

Brad & Angelina Love Couples Yoga

December 12, 2010

That's right. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reportedly strengthened their relationship by practicing yoga together.

Brad and Angelina, who have been together for five years and are the parents to six children, have been working with with Indian spiritual teacher Guru Ram Lalji to bring harmony to their relationship.

A source told Now magazine: "They've been practicing his Siddha yoga and they start and end the day by chanting a sacred word he's given them. It's transformed their relationship -- they've both cut back on drinking and no longer argue."

They're not the first celebrity couple to hit the mat together, as we reported earlier about David and Victoria Beckham's yoga practice.

Do you think that couples that hit the mat together, stay together?

