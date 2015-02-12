Liver-Cleansing Arugula + Avocado Salad With Citrus Flax Vinaigrette

This salad is full of nutrient-dense ingredients and healthy fats, which contain a variety of antioxidants that help boost the immune system and detoxify the body. The vinaigrette's potent combo of cider vinegar, lemon juice and flax oil have properties that will help cleanse the liver, improve digestion and even reduce inflammation. Arugula is a cruciferous vegetable (along with broccoli, kale and cabbage), which contains compounds that have antibacterial and antiviral effects. Additionally, allicin, the active ingredient in raw garlic, fights infection and bacteria.

Though the list of nutritional benefits goes on, this salad is worth making just for the killer flavor combo alone. Peppery arugula is combined with sweet grapefruit, creamy avocado, crunchy walnuts and a lemony dressing.

Arugula Grapefruit Salad With Citrus Flax Vinaigrette

Serves 2

Ingredients