Liver-Cleansing Arugula + Avocado Salad With Citrus Flax Vinaigrette
This salad is full of nutrient-dense ingredients and healthy fats, which contain a variety of antioxidants that help boost the immune system and detoxify the body. The vinaigrette's potent combo of cider vinegar, lemon juice and flax oil have properties that will help cleanse the liver, improve digestion and even reduce inflammation. Arugula is a cruciferous vegetable (along with broccoli, kale and cabbage), which contains compounds that have antibacterial and antiviral effects. Additionally, allicin, the active ingredient in raw garlic, fights infection and bacteria.
Though the list of nutritional benefits goes on, this salad is worth making just for the killer flavor combo alone. Peppery arugula is combined with sweet grapefruit, creamy avocado, crunchy walnuts and a lemony dressing.
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 5-6 cups arugula, washed and dried
- 2 grapefruits
- 1 avocado
- ½ cup raw walnuts, chopped
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon raw honey
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoon unrefined flax oil
- 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, crushed or minced finely
- sea salt + freshly ground pepper
Preparation
1. Peel one grapefruit and separate the slices. Remove the skin and white pith with a sharp knife. Cut the other grapefruit in half and squeeze the juice out into a small container with a lid. Halve the avocado and cut into thin slices.
2. Arrange the salad ingredients into two plates: arugula, grapefruit slices, avocado and walnuts.
3. Prepare the vinaigrette: combine lemon juice, honey, vinegar, flax oil, olive oil and garlic with the grapefruit juice. Cover, and shake vigorously. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Pour dressing over salads and serve.
