mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Home
2010 Gift Guide: Dana Claudat

2010 Gift Guide: Dana Claudat

Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master By Dana Claudat
Designer & Feng Shui Master
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui Certification Program. She holds a B.A. from Stanford University.
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 8, 2010
2010 Gift Guide: Dana Claudat

GIVE: The book, A Natural History of the Senses. It's a literary version of a scratch and sniff book without words. Literally, reading the book gave me an experience of floating on a magic carpet in life and experiencing so much more of the sensory information that we tend to miss in our multi-tasking and rushing around like superheroes. There is a ton of incredible scientific information about all of our senses -- each presented one by one -- every page wrapped in the most lush prose and deeply enchanting storytelling. It's a surprisingly eye-opening read. Anyone into being more "mindful" and living a more satisfying life will deeply benefit from this indulgent read.

RECEIVE:

Luxe: Oh boy, oh boy, how badly I want a cashmere robe from Loro Piana, the ultimate in home indulgence. Also, my puppy Bob would like to eat that cashmere, it's his favorite thing!

Still luxe (but pragmatic since they last forever): my real would-love gift that one could purchase is a Vitamix 5200 mega do-it-all wonder blender. I am on a gluten-free diet and this mega-blender would take the health quotient of my kitchen to the next level. You can literally drop in whole apples and they are seamlessly demolished in seconds!!

The gift I most want: a life that embraces the "Middle Path" rather than Type A achievement and stress- a life full of health, happiness, balance and giving back. That is the gift I am committed to give to myself in the coming years, and that is the gift I encourage everyone to give to themselves. In my mind, it's true prosperity and true glamour to be truly real and rested and rooted in life.

Advertisement
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of Intention Feng Shui...
Read More
More from the author:
The Best Of The Best High-Vibe Home Styling With mbg Feng Shui Master
Check out The Feng Shui Home Makeover
The most comprehensive guide to making simple shifts in your home to make your dreams, and your dream home a reality.
View the class
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat
Dana Claudat is a modern Feng Shui Master and founder of The School Of...
Read More

More On This Topic

Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan
A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

Winter Looms & It's Time To Finally Learn To Wash That Wool Sweater

Sarah Regan
Winter Looms & It's Time To Finally Learn To Wash That Wool Sweater
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

How Often You Should Cut Your Hair, In Case You're Curious

Jamie Schneider
How Often You Should Cut Your Hair, In Case You're Curious
Love

Should We Sleep In The Same Room? 5 Couples On Navigating Judgy Parents

Eliza Sullivan
Should We Sleep In The Same Room? 5 Couples On Navigating Judgy Parents
Beauty

I'm A Clean Beauty Editor & This Is My Favorite Do-It-All Concealer

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Clean Beauty Editor & This Is My Favorite Do-It-All Concealer
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Motivation

Here's Exactly How Often You Should Work Out, No Matter Your Goals

Abby Moore
Here's Exactly How Often You Should Work Out, No Matter Your Goals
Personal Growth

How Talking About Death Can Help You Live A Better Life, From An MD

Jason Wachob
How Talking About Death Can Help You Live A Better Life, From An MD
Parenting

The Best Sleep Advice For Parents We've Heard All Year

Emma Loewe
The Best Sleep Advice For Parents We've Heard All Year
Integrative Health

I Lived With Excruciating Endometriosis For Years & Now I'm Pain Free

Ana Gonzalez Herrera
I Lived With Excruciating Endometriosis For Years & Now I'm Pain Free
Integrative Health

Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests

Abby Moore
Cocoa May Support Brain Health & Cognitive Performance, Study Suggests
Functional Food

5 Ways To Make Your Thanksgiving Meal A Little Less Inflammatory

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
5 Ways To Make Your Thanksgiving Meal A Little Less Inflammatory
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-1722/2010-Gift-Guide-Dana-Claudat.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!