Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Preparation

1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium. Add pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, salt, cumin, coriander, and paprika; sauté for 10 minutes. Lightly mash tomatoes with the back of a spoon until broken up. Add stock, cooked noodles, and beans. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Stir in kale and cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, or until wilted.

2. Serve with pesto and chili flakes.

Photo courtesy of the author