Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Allison Day
Written by Allison Day
January 18, 2015

Warm up with this satisfying vegan entrée, a healthy, vegetable-packed soup with a kick!

Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or avocado oil
  • 1 yellow pepper, seeded and chopped into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 pint grape or cherry tomatoes
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt, more to taste
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons coriander seed
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 6 cups vegetable broth
  • 3 cups cooked gluten-free brown rice macaroni or fusilli
  • 1 (15 ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups cooked)
  • 1/2 head purple or black kale, de-stemmed and torn into bite-sized pieces
  • pesto and chili flakes, for serving

Preparation

1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium. Add pepper, onion, tomatoes, garlic, salt, cumin, coriander, and paprika; sauté for 10 minutes. Lightly mash tomatoes with the back of a spoon until broken up. Add stock, cooked noodles, and beans. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Stir in kale and cook for an additional 5 to 10 minutes, or until wilted.

2. Serve with pesto and chili flakes.

Photo courtesy of the author

Allison Day
Allison Day
Allison Day is the author of the vegetarian and gluten-free cookbook Whole Bowls (2016), as well as a food blogger and photographer. Join Allison on Yummy Beet for more tasty...

