For Dr. Frank Lipman, health is more than just the absence of disease: it is a total state of...

Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller Functional Medicine Doctor & NY Times bestseller

More from the author:

Detoxing Isn't Just A Passing Trend—Here's How To Detox Properly

Dr. Frank Lipman, functional medicine pioneer, guides you through a 14-day detox plan designed to boost your energy and optimize your health.