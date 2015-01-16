Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes With Vegan Artichoke Cream Sauce

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

2. Cut sweet potatoes in half and rub with coconut oil and place on baking sheet facing down, and bake until soft when pierced with fork (approximately 35 minutes, depending on the size of the potatoes)

3. In the meantime, mince garlic and chop onion and add to pan with olive oil, and sweat for 5 minutes on low-medium heat.

Chop peppers finely and add to pan, sautee for another 8-10 min or until peppers are slightly soft. Chop kale and add to pan for the last 2 min of cooking.

Take out potatoes from oven and let cool slightly.

Once cool enough to handle, scoop out potato flesh and place in large mixing bowl- make sure to leave about ¼ inch flesh around the skins.

Mash potatoes and add ⅓ cup coconut milk and stir well. Add salt and pepper and the sautéed veggies from the pan.

Scoop mixture back into potato skins and bake for another 8-10 minutes at 400 degrees.

To make the sauce, combine all ingredients and food processor and process until smooth (small chunks of artichoke will remain, this is fine.) Pour over potatoes and enjoy!

Photo courtesy of the author