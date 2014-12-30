Chicken + Vegetable Curry
Chicken + Vegetable Curry
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon curry powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
- 2 organic chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 head of chard, roughly chopped
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 head cauliflower, cut into small florets
- 3/4 cup frozen organic peas
- handful of cilantro, finely chopped
- coconut yogurt, to top
- 4 cups cooked quinoa or whole grain basmati rice, to serve
Preparation
1. Drizzle olive oil in a large stockpot (enough to coat the bottom) and place over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for a minute until the onions are soft and opaque. Add the spices and salt and sauté a few minutes, until spices are fragrant.
2. Add the chicken in an even layer if you can and cook for about 5 minutes on each side. Add the cauliflower, peas and chicken broth and lower heat to a simmer. Cook for about 15 minutes, until the cauliflower has softened and chicken has cooked through.
3. Drop in the chard and mix to wilt and combine. Remove from heat.
4. Season curry with salt and pepper. Serve over whole grains and garnish with coconut yogurt and cilantro.
Photos by Vanessa Rees
Recipes + Styling by Christina Liva
