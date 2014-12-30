Chicken + Vegetable Curry

Preparation

1. Drizzle olive oil in a large stockpot (enough to coat the bottom) and place over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for a minute until the onions are soft and opaque. Add the spices and salt and sauté a few minutes, until spices are fragrant.

2. Add the chicken in an even layer if you can and cook for about 5 minutes on each side. Add the cauliflower, peas and chicken broth and lower heat to a simmer. Cook for about 15 minutes, until the cauliflower has softened and chicken has cooked through.

3. Drop in the chard and mix to wilt and combine. Remove from heat.

4. Season curry with salt and pepper. Serve over whole grains and garnish with coconut yogurt and cilantro.

Photos by Vanessa Rees

Recipes + Styling by Christina Liva