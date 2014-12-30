mindbodygreen

Chicken + Vegetable Curry

Christina Liva
Christina Liva
mbg Food Contributor
Christina Liva is a writer, recipe developer, and former mbg food editor. She founded Yay Lunch and is currently based in Virginia.
December 30, 2014

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon coriander
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 2 organic chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 head of chard, roughly chopped
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1/2 head cauliflower, cut into small florets
  • 3/4 cup frozen organic peas
  • handful of cilantro, finely chopped
  • coconut yogurt, to top
  • 4 cups cooked quinoa or whole grain basmati rice, to serve

Preparation

1. Drizzle olive oil in a large stockpot (enough to coat the bottom) and place over medium high heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook for a minute until the onions are soft and opaque. Add the spices and salt and sauté a few minutes, until spices are fragrant.

2. Add the chicken in an even layer if you can and cook for about 5 minutes on each side. Add the cauliflower, peas and chicken broth and lower heat to a simmer. Cook for about 15 minutes, until the cauliflower has softened and chicken has cooked through.

3. Drop in the chard and mix to wilt and combine. Remove from heat.

4. Season curry with salt and pepper. Serve over whole grains and garnish with coconut yogurt and cilantro.

Photos by Vanessa Rees

Recipes + Styling by Christina Liva

