I Feel Awesome At 75. Here's How I Do It

When I was younger, I made the decision to think about how I wanted to live in my older years. Today, at 75, I'm living the way I hoped I would: a high-energy life free of illness and arthritis. This didn't happen by accident or because of good genes. It happened on purpose, because I made a conscious choice.

When I meet people my age who suffer from degenerative diseases, I'm deeply saddened because I know it doesn't have to be this way. Excellent health is three-pronged: diet, exercise and state of mind. If you're young and want to get serious about how you'll live in your older years, I suggest seriously thinking about all three of these prongs right now.

Diet

I eat fresh, all organic and local whenever possible, completely avoiding processed and packaged foods. Sugar and wheat aren't part of my diet, and I make sure to include fermented and/or prebiotic foods with every meal. I get plenty of good fats, use Himalayan salt, eat organic nuts and grains that are soaked and/or sprouted. I stay away from both prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Whether you're paleo, modified paleo, vegetarian or vegan, these same guidelines can apply. Try your best to eat only grass-fed, pastured, organic meats and raw, organic dairy from grass-fed cows. Stay away from any factory-farmed meats and pasteurized dairy.

Exercise

Find a form of exercise that you love and you can do daily. If you love the gym, great. If you don't, find something else. Walking, yoga, sports, dancing, cycling, anything that will get you up and moving is perfect. Pick an activity you look forward to doing so you don't procrastinate. Remember, the best exercise is the one you will do consistently.

State of Mind

You can eat well and exercise, but if you're frequently stressed, your health will suffer. I use the following six steps to stay happy and be peaceful.

6 Steps of Inner Bonding