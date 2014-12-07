I Feel Awesome At 75. Here's How I Do It
When I was younger, I made the decision to think about how I wanted to live in my older years. Today, at 75, I'm living the way I hoped I would: a high-energy life free of illness and arthritis. This didn't happen by accident or because of good genes. It happened on purpose, because I made a conscious choice.
When I meet people my age who suffer from degenerative diseases, I'm deeply saddened because I know it doesn't have to be this way. Excellent health is three-pronged: diet, exercise and state of mind. If you're young and want to get serious about how you'll live in your older years, I suggest seriously thinking about all three of these prongs right now.
Diet
I eat fresh, all organic and local whenever possible, completely avoiding processed and packaged foods. Sugar and wheat aren't part of my diet, and I make sure to include fermented and/or prebiotic foods with every meal. I get plenty of good fats, use Himalayan salt, eat organic nuts and grains that are soaked and/or sprouted. I stay away from both prescription and over-the-counter medications.
Whether you're paleo, modified paleo, vegetarian or vegan, these same guidelines can apply. Try your best to eat only grass-fed, pastured, organic meats and raw, organic dairy from grass-fed cows. Stay away from any factory-farmed meats and pasteurized dairy.
Exercise
Find a form of exercise that you love and you can do daily. If you love the gym, great. If you don't, find something else. Walking, yoga, sports, dancing, cycling, anything that will get you up and moving is perfect. Pick an activity you look forward to doing so you don't procrastinate. Remember, the best exercise is the one you will do consistently.
State of Mind
You can eat well and exercise, but if you're frequently stressed, your health will suffer. I use the following six steps to stay happy and be peaceful.
6 Steps of Inner Bonding
- Stay present in your body throughout the day so you know the moment you feel some anxiety, stress or any other feeling other than peace. Move toward the feeling rather than trying to avoid it: no judgments, no escaping into your head, no turning to substance or process addictions, no making someone else responsible for your feelings.
- Open up to learning about what you're telling yourself, treating yourself or what's happening with a person or situation that's distressing.
- Be aware of whether you're ruminating about the past or future rather than staying present, and of any lies/false beliefs you might be telling yourself. Tune into the energy that may be going on between you and another person.
- When you're clear on what you're doing or what's happening externally, open up to learning with your higher self, asking for the truth about any false beliefs and for the loving action toward yourself.
- Once you receive this information, take the loving action.
- Then tune in to how you feel as a result of the loving action.
By staying in step one throughout the day and practicing the six steps whenever I feel a twinge of anything besides peace inside, I've rewired my brain to be in peace rather than stress.
If you want to stay healthy and vibrant into your later years, you need to take loving care of yourself emotionally, physically and spiritually. Don't wait until you start to get sick to follow a healthy lifestyle. If you're already sick, you CAN do something about it by giving yourself excellent nutrition, getting exercise and dealing with your stress.
It's never too late to learn to take loving care of yourself, which you can begin to learn by taking our free Inner Bonding course.
