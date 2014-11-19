6 Steps To Invite Spirituality Into Your Life Every Day

I'm a wife and a mom. I drive carpool. I cook, and have a 50/50 chance of my family actually wanting to eat what I make. I have a goal of exercising six days a week, but lately have only been managing three. I'm also building a business as a meditation teacher. I love spending time with friends, but don't get to do it as much as I used to. But no matter what, every single day I still manage to find time to be spiritual.

This is not to say that I am more spiritual, or more special than you. I just incorporate my spirituality into everything I do, so that even the most mundane tasks have meaning and help me to grow as a person. I am constantly learning lessons, working on forgiving myself and others, and practicing mindfulness.

Sure, some days are better than others. But with a deeply ingrained spiritual mindset, even my off days can feel like a true gift.

Here are six practices you can incorporate into your life every day, which will help you to live more spiritually:

1. Meditation

Try to begin each day with meditation, even if it's only for a minute. This will allow you to start your day from a place of peace, feeling more centered and grounded. Meditation has brought so many positive changes to my life, including feeling less stressed, having more patience, better sleep, a deeper connection to my inner guidance system and increased compassion for myself and others.

I began my practice two years ago with eight minutes a day, and every few weeks I added a minute or two. I now mediate for 20-30 minutes each morning, but the time doesn't matter as much as being consistent does. It is better to meditate for five minutes every single day, than 20 minutes twice a week. But keep in mind it is better to meditate twice a week than not at all.

2. Spiritual Reading

Reading spiritual literature has become a treasured compliment to my daily meditation. I feel inspired every day when I read books like Holy Shift! by Robert Holden and A Year of Miracles by Marianne Williamson. These books are written with the intent that the reader will enjoy one page a day, so as to not feel overwhelmed by commitment. It is amazing how inspired you can feel from just one page of really profound writing.

3. Practice Gratitude

Bringing more gratitude into your life is a game changer. I firmly believe that the more gratitude you express, the more the Universe will provide you to be grateful for.

Here are a few simple ways to practice gratitude: