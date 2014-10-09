Iced Coffee Smoothie
Written by Alicia Sokol
October 9, 2014
Editor's Note: We all know a protein-rich smoothie is a smart way to start the day, but coffee is often pretty crucial as well. Carrying both on your commute can be tricky. This recipe combines the benefits of a smoothie with coffee all in one drink. Rad.
Iced Coffee Protein Smoothie
Ingredients
Serves 1
- 1/2 cup cold-brewed coffee (or 2 shots espresso over ice)
- 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 ripe banana, frozen and cut into chunks*
- 1 tablespoon almond butter
- 1 pitted date
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder (I like Tera's Whey in bourbon vanilla)
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- dash ground cinnamon
*Sometimes I forget to freeze the banana and if so, I just add half a cup of ice.
Preparation
Blend in a high-powered blender and drink up.
