Iced Coffee Smoothie

Alicia Sokol
Written by Alicia Sokol
October 9, 2014

Editor's Note: We all know a protein-rich smoothie is a smart way to start the day, but coffee is often pretty crucial as well. Carrying both on your commute can be tricky. This recipe combines the benefits of a smoothie with coffee all in one drink. Rad.

Iced Coffee Protein Smoothie

Ingredients

Serves 1

  • 1/2 cup cold-brewed coffee (or 2 shots espresso over ice)
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1/2 ripe banana, frozen and cut into chunks*
  • 1 tablespoon almond butter
  • 1 pitted date
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder (I like Tera's Whey in bourbon vanilla)
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • dash ground cinnamon

*Sometimes I forget to freeze the banana and if so, I just add half a cup of ice.

Preparation

Blend in a high-powered blender and drink up.

Alicia Sokol
Alicia Sokol
Alicia Sokol, MPH is a freelance writer and photographer living in Washington, DC. She created the blog Weekly Greens to demystify the notion of home cooking for busy people (yes, you)....

Latest Articles

