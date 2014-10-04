The 5 Best Foods To Eat Before & After Your Workout

In a hurry and not enough time to make a meal? Grab a protein bar or shake! Look for whey-based protein containing at least 10 to 15g of protein.

And most importantly: drink water! It’s an absolute workout essential and should be maintained throughout the day to keep your body in a constant state of hydration.

If you try to throw back as much water as you can right before your workout, it's not going to effectively hydrate your cells and puts you at risk of nausea, cramping and other unpleasant side effects.