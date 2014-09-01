Taste The Tropics With This Mango Green Smoothie!
Written by Candice Kumai
September 1, 2014
This delicious, vitamin C filled, skin-friendly tonic is the perfect way to get rush of nutrients into your gorgeous body! Cheers to you and that creamy avocado glow!
Creamy Avocado-Mango Smoothie
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 cup water
- 1 orange, peeled
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 1 ripe avocado, peeled and seeded
- 1/2 cup fresh pineapple
- 1 cup frozen mango
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.
