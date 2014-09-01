mindbodygreen

Taste The Tropics With This Mango Green Smoothie!

Candice Kumai
Written by Candice Kumai
September 1, 2014

This delicious, vitamin C filled, skin-friendly tonic is the perfect way to get rush of nutrients into your gorgeous body! Cheers to you and that creamy avocado glow!

Creamy Avocado-Mango Smoothie

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 orange, peeled
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and seeded
  • 1/2 cup fresh pineapple
  • 1 cup frozen mango

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Candice Kumai, quoted by Elle Magazine as “the golden girl of the wellness world”, is a classically trained chef, wellness journalist and best-selling author of Clean Green Eats, Clean...

