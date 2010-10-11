mindbodygreen

Planet Earth Smoothie

Tony Gonzalez
Written by Tony Gonzalez
October 11, 2010

Here's the recipe for my Planet Earth Smoothie. It's easy to make and it's green!

1 cup hemp milk

1 handful baby spinach

1 banana

1 scoop APS™ COMPLETE Veggie Protein powder – Vanilla or Berry Blast

6 ice cubes

You can watch me make it on YouTube here.

Here's to your health!

Tony Gonzalez is the all-pro tight end for the Atlanta Falcons. After a health scare a few years back, Tony decided to pay better attention to how he ate. After successfully changing...

