Planet Earth Smoothie
Written by Tony Gonzalez
October 11, 2010
Here's the recipe for my Planet Earth Smoothie. It's easy to make and it's green!
1 cup hemp milk
1 handful baby spinach
1 banana
1 scoop APS™ COMPLETE Veggie Protein powder – Vanilla or Berry Blast
6 ice cubes
You can watch me make it on YouTube here.
Here's to your health!
