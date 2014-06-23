An Iced Coffee To Get You Through The Summer!
Written by Shirley Plant
June 23, 2014
Do you love iced coffee, but not the calories or sugar that come with it?
The average large specialty iced coffee contains over seven tespoons of sugar and can contain additives like carrageenan, citric acid, and potassium sorbate.
Why not whip up a healthier version and leave the high price and sugar behind?
Iced Coffee To Get You Through Summer
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup brewed coffee
- 1/2 banana
- 3/4 cup unsweetened coconut milk
- 1 tbsp hazelnut butter
Preparation
Whizz everything in a blender and enjoy over ice!
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.