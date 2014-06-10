mindbodygreen

Close banner

Why I Was So Unprepared To Be A Father + Why That's A Good Thing

Dave Engledow
Written by Dave Engledow
June 10, 2014

“Welcome to the club, man!” I had just announced to my colleagues that I was about to become a first-time father, and had immediately been given this overzealous, bright-eyed congratulation from one of the only other guys in the office who had kids. You know him — mid-40s cargo pants-wearing guy, scribbled crayon drawings adorning his office walls, never goes out to the bar because he has to “get home to the family.”

Great. I was now becoming a member of a club I'd never wanted to join, and whose members I really didn’t want to be around for more than five minutes at a time.

Here’s what I know now that I didn’t know then — I love being a member of this club. It’s not even that exclusive, but it’s a club that can't be fully appreciated until you earn a membership card.

My first discovery upon joining was that all of the eye-roll-inducing clichés I've heard all my life but chose to dismiss as hyperbole are actually TRUE. There’s a reason the word “miracle” gets thrown around so often in reference to bringing a new life into the world. The cynical, jaded hipster, pre-father side of me knows that birth (a thing that happens every minute of every day all over the world) is not technically a miracle, but I can think of no other word to adequately describe what I witnessed and experienced when my daughter, Alice Bee, was born.

Looking into her eyes, watching her grow and develop, seeing certain mannerisms and expressions that remind me of me, or my partner, Jen, or Alice’s grandparents, is miraculous. Listening as she learns to speak our language while at the same time modifying it, deconstructing it and putting it back together in ways I would never have conceived is miraculous. I know that all the other members of our special club also experience these exact same “miracles,” but that doesn’t diminish one bit how amazing every single day is for me now that Alice has joined our family.

That day I was so heartily welcomed to the club by my colleague, who seemed so desperately excited to have me as new member, I couldn’t help but think of my other former friends who had become recent parents, and all of their cringe-inducing, quickly-hidden-from-my-Facebook-timeline videos, blurry photos, and overly personal status updates about the bowel functions of their little “miracles.” I swore to myself that even though I was about to grudgingly become a member of their club, I would never become one of “those” parents — the ones who are constantly telling anecdotes, posting millions of photos online that all look exactly the same, and generally boring the crap out of the rest of us.

What I didn’t expect or realize was just how perfect and amazing my daughter was going to be. I wasn’t prepared at all for how much I was going to completely, insanely, unconditionally love this child. I'd been assuming that life would pretty much go on as it had before, only we’d now have a new roommate that we’d have to feed and clean up after for the next 18 years.

But (cliché alert) from the first second that I held her in my hands and looked into those perfect blue eyes, I knew that everything had changed. In the three and a half years since that moment, I haven't stopped thinking about her, loving her, or talking about her to anyone who will listen. I need to tell the world about my little miracle, and I find myself in the decidedly unhip position of not giving a damn about whether my status updates, photos, and endless stories that begin with “You won’t believe what Alice did …” are boring the tears out of my friends, colleagues, and random strangers. I even find myself regularly liking, favoriting and hearting those same baby photos and status updates that I used to so quickly and cynically hide.

I get it now. I feel like the Grinch at the end of the story when his heart grows three sizes. And that’s what I was most unprepared for as I headed into fatherhood — that my daughter would be able to so easily change my heart, make me less cynical and less dismissive of all of those others who, like me, are proud members of this fine club.

It used to be that if I learned a friend was having a child my initial reaction was to mourn the inevitable loss of our relationship. These days, however, when I hear this type of news my eyes get a little brighter, I hitch up my cargo pants and enthusiastically, zealously welcome them to the club.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Dave Engledow
Dave Engledow
Dave Engledow studied photojournalism at the University of Texas in Austin. He currently lives with his wife, Jen, and their daughter, Alice Bee, in the suburbs of Washington, DC, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?

Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
Do You Need To Worry About Vitamin D In The Summer?
Love

Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
Yes, You Can Make A Relationship With A Narcissist Work. Here's How
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence

With Esther Perel
The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-14086/why-i-was-so-unprepared-to-be-a-father-why-thats-a-good-thing.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!