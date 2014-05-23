mindbodygreen

Chocolate Caramel Superfood Smoothie

Rebecca Weller
Written by Rebecca Weller
May 23, 2014

Fancy a decadent, healthy, chocolate-caramel hit? This superfood smoothie is glittering with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and, most importantly, scrumptious flavor!

Chocolate Caramel Superfood Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients

  • 1 cup coconut water
  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 Tbsp. raw cacao powder
  • 10 raw cashews (or macadamia nuts)
  • 1 Medjool date, pitted
  • 1 tsp. lucuma, 1 tsp. maca and 1 tsp. mesquite; OR 1-2 tsp. coconut sugar
  • Pinch sea salt
  • Handful of ice

Directions

Combine all ingredients in blender, water first.

Blend on high-speed until smooth and creamy.

Enjoy!

Rebecca Weller
Rebecca Weller
Rebecca Weller is a Holistic Health, Lifestyle and Business Coach. Named ‘one of Perth’s leading Healthpreneurs’ by The Sunday Times Magazine, Bex has coached more than 200 women to get...

