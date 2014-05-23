Chocolate Caramel Superfood Smoothie
Written by Rebecca Weller
May 23, 2014
Fancy a decadent, healthy, chocolate-caramel hit? This superfood smoothie is glittering with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and, most importantly, scrumptious flavor!
Chocolate Caramel Superfood Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut water
- 1 frozen banana
- 2 Tbsp. raw cacao powder
- 10 raw cashews (or macadamia nuts)
- 1 Medjool date, pitted
- 1 tsp. lucuma, 1 tsp. maca and 1 tsp. mesquite; OR 1-2 tsp. coconut sugar
- Pinch sea salt
- Handful of ice
Directions
Combine all ingredients in blender, water first.
Blend on high-speed until smooth and creamy.
Enjoy!
