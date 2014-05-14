10 Power Mantras To Build Self-Confidence

Maybe you can relate: you’re cruising along in life doing the best you can, working on making things happen. And BAM, you’re stung by a negative comment, a judgmental friend or a rude stranger. Welcome to the hater zone!

Haters seem to spring up when we try to do a great job. A critic of your parenting skills, your relationship status (or lack thereof), how you dress, where you live or your weight. At the end of all the haters’ catcalls is an invitation to low self-esteem and self-loathing-ville.

Haters can affect us in two ways. They may creep out and attack us for things we're doing or sharing. Or the idea of them can prevent us from moving forward and expressing our true selves. Both are detrimental to our spirit.

Many of my life coaching clients express their fear of moving forward because of what haters might say or do. If they publish the book, or leave the job in corporate, what will those around them think?

Ask yourself if you're actually allowing what people could say to stop you from following your own heart. Recognize that haters can’t get to us when we feel confident and self-assured. The best way to avoid feeling victimized by the string of negativity is to improve your relationship with yourself.

Here are powerful reminders from my book, Find Your Happy, that can help you gain confidence and feel secure.

10 Mantras To Build Self-Confidence

1. Confidence comes through action.

2. The only approval you need is your own.

3. The fastest way to improve self-confidence is to do the exact thing you fear.

4. Accept everything you are — and aren’t. That is true happiness.

5. At the end of the day, what matters most is how you see yourself.

6. What others say is a reflection of them, not you.

7. You are good enough.

8. It isn't who you are that holds you back; it's who you think you aren't.

9. No one can make you feel unworthy without your permission.

10. There is only one you for all time. Fearlessly be your true self. You matter.

