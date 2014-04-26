Start Your Weekend With This Antioxidant Powerhouse Smoothie!

This smoothie is a real antioxidant powerhouse. Blueberries, raw cacao and coconut are all packed with antioxidant and/or anti-ageing properties that protect your body not only from the ageing process but also from the free radicals (pollution, computer, radiations, sun, etc.).

Eating these ingredients everyday is a great idea to help your body staying young and healthy longer.

Oh, did I mention it was super easy to make and absolutely delicious?

Antioxidant Smoothie

Serves 1

Ingredients