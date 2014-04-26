Start Your Weekend With This Antioxidant Powerhouse Smoothie!
This smoothie is a real antioxidant powerhouse. Blueberries, raw cacao and coconut are all packed with antioxidant and/or anti-ageing properties that protect your body not only from the ageing process but also from the free radicals (pollution, computer, radiations, sun, etc.).
Eating these ingredients everyday is a great idea to help your body staying young and healthy longer.
Oh, did I mention it was super easy to make and absolutely delicious?
Antioxidant Smoothie
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut water
- Flesh of 1 young coconut
- 1/2 cup blueberries (frozen or fresh)
- 1 handful cacao beans
- 2 tbsp sesame seeds
Preparation
Blend the all the ingredients in your high-speed blender until smooth.
Serve chilled. Garnish with cacao nibs or other nuts and seeds and enjoy!
Want more recipes like this? You can download your free copy of my Healthy & Happy People recipe book here.
