Who are you? What do you value? Figure out what, exactly, you're comfortable with and what you aren't. For example, I don't like to talk on the phone during work hours, so when I'm at work, I don't accept personal calls until after 5 p.m. In my relationship, I value and expect monogamy, quality time each week (so at least one date night a week), and 100% honesty at all times. Once you get clear on what matters most to you, then you can take the bigger step of communicating this to others.

This is key: Instead of creating your boundaries around a difficult relationship in your life, you must make your boundaries about you. For example, my boundaries with my limited phone time is about honoring the fact that I tend to get overstimulated due to a busy writing schedule. This boundary is to decrease my stress level and not about avoiding others' phone calls or distancing myself from loved ones.