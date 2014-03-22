mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Heavenly Guilt-Free Fudgy Date Brownies (Gluten-Free)

Elizabeth Finch
Written by Elizabeth Finch

Image by Ina Peters / stocksy

Confession: I have a sweet tooth. I've tried different things to tame it, but the more I've come to know my body and my cravings, the more I've realized that it's just the way I'm programmed.

Over the past few years, however, my idea of sweets has changed dramatically. Long gone are the days that I would reach for a 100-calorie cookie or cake pack.

Since studying to become a Certified Health Coach, I've learned about what real, healthy eating is. I've also learned that I can have the occasional bite of something sweet — but it's typically something sweet that I've made for myself. I no longer reach for foods that are filled with artificial sweeteners and flavors and void of nutrition. Instead, I search for delicious, natural sweets (dates are now what I consider nature's candy).

Unsweetened, dark chocolate is high in antioxidants and falls under both the "superfoods" and "good mood foods" categories for me because it has been known to increase serotonin levels in the brain (serotonin is one of our "feel-good" hormones).

So, indulge your sweet tooth with one of these guilt-free brownies! They are far healthier for you than any low-calorie snack pack will ever be.

Fudgy Date Brownies Recipe (Gluten-Free)

Image by Ina Peters / stocksy

Prep time: 15 minutes. Bake time: 20 minutes. Total time: 35 minutes. Makes 16 brownies.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup pitted Medjool dates
  • 3/4 cup hot water
  • 3/4 cup almond flour
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 3 Tbsp. honey
  • 2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch of sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pour the hot water over the dates in a bowl and allow to sit for 10 minutes. Drain the water from the dates and place the dates in the bowl of a food processor or in a blender. Process the dates until they are smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add the almond flour, cocoa powder, honey, vanilla and sea salt to the food processor or blender. Process again until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Spread the mixture into an 8x8-inch pan, greased with coconut oil. Bake for 20 minutes, and allow to cool before cutting.

Cut brownies into 16 square pieces. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Elizabeth Finch
Elizabeth Finch
Elizabeth Finch is a Board Certified Health Counselor (AADP), wellness expert and entrepreneur who teaches women around the world to make healthy nutrition and lifestyle choices to look...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-13037/heavenly-guiltfree-fudgy-date-brownies-glutenfree.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!