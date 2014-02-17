14 Mantras To Help You Build Positive Self-Talk

That voice inside your head has a huge impact on who you are and how you live your life. You may not think so, but with practice you can change your self-talk. Why wouldn’t anyone want to develop a habit of positive self-talk? It uplifts you; it helps increase your confidence, it enables you to attract what your heart desires, it allows you to adopt a healthier lifestyle and it helps reduce stress.

However, it can easily slip your mind to regularly practice positive self-talk if you don’t make it a habit. And yes, it might sound and feel ridiculous at first, but if you keep going with your positive self-talk it will become natural to you. To help you stay on track, you may like to put some post-it notes wherever you'll see them: on the bathroom mirror, on your computer screen, inside of your wallet, in your car — wherever works for you. It’s important to constantly remind yourself to speak kindly to yourself until it becomes a habit.

Bring your awareness to your self-talk when you wake up, when you’re driving to work, waiting to be served at a restaurant, exercising, or lying down; use it every day, in all situations.

When clients first come to me, this what they tell themselves day in and day out:

"I don't want to feel overwhelmed. I don't want to feel full of anxiety and stress. I don't want to be rushed every minute of every day. I don't want my house to be full of chaos and unhappiness. I don't want my mind being consumed with negative thoughts and my body being filled with physical tension. I don't want to feel so tired and exhausted. I don't want to feel like I live in a whirlwind. I don't want to feel 'less' than. I don't want to just exist from day to day."

I immediately become clear on what they don't want, so I shift their focus on what they DO want. Being a Law of Attraction coach, I know what we focus on expands, and what we send out will always return to us.

I then suggest that they change their self-talk to something like: