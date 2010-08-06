Homemade Cucumber Sorbet

I know what you're thinking. Cucumber sorbet? I admit it’s a strange idea to get used to but it’s delicious, I promise.

I used coconut milk, so it contains no dairy (and I’m calling it a sorbet). You don’t really taste either one, though (the crème fraîche or the coconut milk), because they make up such a small part of the overall recipe.

You also don’t taste the alcohol, but I believe it helps keep the final product from getting too icy. Feel free to try rum or gin instead of the vodka, or try it without any alcohol, if you prefer.

I found that 1/2 cup of honey made this plenty sweet for me, but you can taste the mixture after you blend it and add a bit more, if you like. The rosewater is optional, but adds a lovely floral touch.

Cucumber Sorbet

Serves 3-4

Ingredients:

*4 cups chopped cucumbers, preferably organic (I used homegrown)

*1/2 cup raw honey (or pure maple syrup, for a vegan version)

*1/3 cup organic coconut milk

* 2 tablespoons vodka

*1 tablespoon rosewater -- optional

Preparation:

1. Put all ingredients in your blender and process until smooth.

2. Pour into your ice cream maker (this is the one I use) and proceed according to manufacturer’s instructions.